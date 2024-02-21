Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Navigating Biodiversity Impact: A review of 100 Nordic Companies

Mads Steinmüller, Head of Climate & Nature, Danske Bank Asset Management, discusses what Danske Bank found when they reviewed the quality of companies' management of their impact and dependencies on biodiversity on 100 of the largest companies in the Nordics, and unpacks what’s needed next to fulfil the recommendation and guidance that the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) have set out in 2023.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

