How redefining value in decision making helps the planet

To achieve a sustainable future, integrating financial, natural, social, and human capitals equally into financial systems is crucial. In a conversation with Richard Peers from Responsible Risk, Mark Gough, Chief Executive Officer of Capitals Coalition, discusses redefining value and transforming global decision-making processes to tackle challenges such as nature loss, inequality, and climate change. They stress the significance of contextualized information and measurements for value assessments, highlighting the need for collaboration, integration, and transparency to effectively address complex challenges in the green transition.

Sponsored
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

