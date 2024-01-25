Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Securing digital transactions: The global shift towards embedded payments

Jennifer Marriner, Global Head of Acceptance at Mastercard, discusses how tokenization and embedded experiences are enhancing the digital checkout process in the year ahead. Focusing on the global rollout of solution technologies, such as Mastercard’s ‘Click to Pay,’ we tackle the concerns raised from fragmented customer experiences and how they are being addressed. We hear how physical payments are shaping the standard for online transactions, and how innovations like biometric authentication are refining seamless payments and strengthening security in the upcoming year.

 For more information: Add to basket – the rise of advanced digital checkout solutions (finextra.com)

Sponsored
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

