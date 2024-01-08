Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Transforming interoperability within trade finance

Iain MacLennan, Head of Trade & Supply Chain Finance at Finastra, and Peter Hazou, Director of Business Development at Microsoft, discuss the rapidly evolving global trade finance system. They cover the shift from static data to insight-driven systems, the use of technologies like blockchain and AI for compliance and scalability, and the importance of an agile, interoperable trade finance stack.

1538
