“We Succeed Together”: Accelerating Sustainable Finance

Richard Peers, ResponsibleRisk, discusses the impact-oriented financial instruments challenge at SustainableFinance.Live 2023 with hackathon winners Arun Krishnankutty, ESG Consultant, Sustainable Finance, Managing Consultant, Wipro Consulting, and Ikechukwu Okoli, Co-founder, Capsule Tech. They focus on solutions for challenges like SME resilience, highlighting the importance of global collaboration and events like SF.Live, which give a platform to diverse perspectives for positive environmental impact.
