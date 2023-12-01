Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
“We Succeed Together”: Accelerating Sustainable Finance

Richard Peers, ResponsibleRisk, discusses the impact-oriented financial instruments challenge at SustainableFinance.Live 2023 with hackathon winners Arun Krishnankutty, ESG Consultant, Sustainable Finance, Managing Consultant, Wipro Consulting, and Ikechukwu Okoli, Co-founder, Capsule Tech. They focus on solutions for challenges like SME resilience, highlighting the importance of global collaboration and events like SF.Live, which give a platform to diverse perspectives for positive environmental impact.

