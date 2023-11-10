Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Navigating payments interoperability in the digital economy

Camilla Bullock, Chief Executive Officer for Emerging Payments Association Asia, delves into the role of payments interoperability in the digital economy and its facilitation of global trade ahead of Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. Together we explore the challenges linked to interoperability, from technical and regulatory hurdles, to privacy concerns and liability risks, along with the importance of accessibility and trust to achieving seamless payments in an interoperable network.

679
