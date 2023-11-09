Thought behind the theme: The Intersection Of Policy, Finance, And Technology

This year's Singapore Fintech Festival centres on the intersection of policy, finance, and technology, uniting regulators, financial leaders, and technologists for essential discussions that are driving the industry forward. Pat Patel, Executive Director at Elevandi, highlights the event's diverse agenda, which features dialogues on topics like ESG, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, all aimed at preparing the industry for the challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.
