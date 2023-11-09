Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Thought behind the theme: The Intersection Of Policy, Finance, And Technology

This year's Singapore Fintech Festival centres on the intersection of policy, finance, and technology, uniting regulators, financial leaders, and technologists for essential discussions that are driving the industry forward. Pat Patel, Executive Director at Elevandi, highlights the event's diverse agenda, which features dialogues on topics like ESG, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, all aimed at preparing the industry for the challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.

