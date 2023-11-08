Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How do AI technologies use data to enhance sustainable decision making?

Dr Darian McBain, Chief Executive Officer of Outsourced Chief Sustainability Officer Asia, discusses the crucial role of data management in addressing climate risk ahead of Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. With AI-driven advancements such as ClimateBert and ChatClimate already in use, we explore how AI can facilitate transition planning, rapidly adapt to new regulations and global practices, enhance data-driven decision-making on a global scale, and engage individuals at a personal level to reach the next milestone in the journey to Net Zero.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

