Guiding the financial industry to a greener future

Emily McKenzie, Technical Director of the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), talks with Richard Peers from Responsible Risk about the launch of the TNFD risk management and disclosure framework, as well as addressing the upcoming challenges that the financial services industry will face in addressing the biodiversity crisis.

733
Guiding the financial industry to a greener future
