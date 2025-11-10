Funding Extinction: GFI and The Need for Nature-Positive Financing

Before the recent Sustainable Finance.Live event, Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas OBE, CEO, Green Finance Institute spoke with Richard Peers, Founder, Responsible Risk about the GFI's mission to direct knowledge and funding from policymakers and financiers toward decarbonisation and nature-positive outcomes. Thomas discussed concerns around the size of fossil fuel financing that is still prevalent today and points to the importance of blended finance and a combination of public and private funding to achieve climate goals. Referring a phrase Thomas picked up while working with the Task Force on Nature-related Disclosure (TNFD), she speak to a 'gloom-athon' state of mind as the industry must focus on avoiding 'financing ourselves into extinction.'