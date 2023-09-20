Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Transforming Banking with Artificial Intelligence

Richard Kalas, Client Solutions Director Retail Banking, GFT, and Simon Thompson, Head of AI, ML and Data Science, GFT, join FinextraTV to discuss the key findings from their latest Banking Disruption Index; examining banks' use of AI, address customer apprehensions, and predict how the use of AI in banking is expected to evolve over the next 5 years.

For more information on the GFT Banking Disruption Index click HERE.

Transforming Banking with Artificial Intelligence
