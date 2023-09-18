Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sustainable Cities, are they worth the effort?

With cities accounting for over two-thirds of the world's energy use and are responsible for more than 70% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, we need to ask if, and how, they can be made more sustainable. In the lead up to Sustainable.Finance Live 2023, Richard Peers, ResponsibleRisk, joins us to discuss how the event plans to address the issue of cities' overconsumption of energy and propose solutions to reduce negative environmental impact.

690
