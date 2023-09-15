How Cloud Platforms are bridging the gap in banking

Ainsley Ward, Vice President at CGI, and Global Business Development lead for CGI’s Payments Solutions, joins us in the lead up to Sibos 2023 to discuss the disparity between large and small banks, the limitations of SaaS and shared service providers, the distinctions between delivering a regular SaaS solution and cloud deployment, and the impact of adaptive technologies on the industry.
