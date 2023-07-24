Revolutionising Treasury Teams

Michèle Zaquine, Director, Head of Propositions and Commercialisation Continental Europe, Global Payments Solutions, HSBC, speaks at EBAday 2023 about the impact payment trends will have on the future organisation of treasury teams. We explore how treasurers in the current market need to assess new technologies for their net benefits, including solution technologies such as APIs, to enhance treasury operations and by looking at transformations in the B2B and B2C industries.

