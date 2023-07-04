Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The potential introduction of the Digital Euro: What do Banks need to consider?

Daniel Szmukler, EBA Director / Innovation, Member Relations and Strategic Engagement, Euro Banking Association, speaks at EBAday 2023 about what the EBA Working Group has identified as key considerations and challenges for banks with the potential introduction of a digital euro. We look at their latest report on retail CBDCs and wholesale CBDCs, the next steps banks should be taking, and where the EBA’s research efforts will go next in the digital payments space.

