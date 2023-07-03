The Evolution of Payment Infrastructures

Julio César Fernandez, Director of Business Development & Operations Support, Cecabank, and Nuria Mohedas, Director of Payments and Digital Banking, Cecabank, speak at EBAday 2023 about the evolution of various payment infrastructures seen today, the impact on account-to-account instant payments, and the anticipated changes in the payments field in the coming months.
