Unravelling Liquidity Challenges: Bridging Technological Gaps for Real-Time Intraday Liquidity

Peter Dehaan, Global Head of Business Development, Smart Stream, speaks at EBAday 2023, exploring what can be learnt from the recent collapse of US banks. Peter examines the state of the global banking system amidst Rising Interest Rates, Capital and Liquidity Pressures, and Bridging Technological Gaps in Real-Time Intraday Liquidity Systems.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.