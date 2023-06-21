Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Navigating the Evolving Payments Landscape: Strategies, Partnerships, & Future Perspectives

Sheri Brandon, CMO Financial Services, Worldline, speaks at EBAday 2023 about how instant payments are becoming increasingly prominent. We hear about the key concerns regarding regulations in Europe, how strategic partnerships will help tackle these industry challenges, and how collaboration can enable banks to enhance capabilities and deliver seamless payment services.

