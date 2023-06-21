Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
A new dawn for the B2B financial ecosystem

Livia Benisty, Chief Business Officer, Banking Circle, reflects on the Fintech landscape at Money20/20 Europe and comments on the macro issues they are facing, and how FinTechs are building competitive financial services propositions, shifting their ambitions, and looking to achieve efficiencies to tackle some of the issues around development and administrative costs.

1420
