Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Supercharging growth in EMEA

Pranav Sood, GM of EMEA at Airwallex, speaks at Money20/20 Europe about Airwallex's recent expansion into Israel and the Middle East, and the strategy behind its growth. We hear about the challenges the emerging e-commerce and fintech markets are facing with regard to payments, and why Embedded Finance and Banking as a Service (BaaS) are game changers for Airwallex.

480
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

45 m
Video
Supercharging growth in EMEA
FinextraTV
1 h
Blog post
What's Next for Embedded Finance?
Jamel Derdour
2 h
News
PayPal Ventures invests in Latin American e-commerce outfit nocnoc
Newsdesk
5 h
Video
Geared towards the evolving needs of corporates
FinextraTV
5 h
Blog post
Why we can’t count on the dollar’s downfall
Pierre-Antoine Dusoulier

Related Companies

Airwallex

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

DevOps Markets Cloud

Keywords

Money20/20

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)