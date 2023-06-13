Supercharging growth in EMEA

Pranav Sood, GM of EMEA at Airwallex, speaks at Money20/20 Europe about Airwallex's recent expansion into Israel and the Middle East, and the strategy behind its growth. We hear about the challenges the emerging e-commerce and fintech markets are facing with regard to payments, and why Embedded Finance and Banking as a Service (BaaS) are game changers for Airwallex.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.