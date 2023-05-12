Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Next Gen Nordics 2023: Innovation at scale

FinextraTV reports on the resounding success of NextGen Nordics 2023 in Stockholm, where attendees filled up the venue to take part in insightful discussions on the latest trends and developments in the Nordic financial services industry. The event was marked by energy and innovation, as industry leaders delved into topics such as infrastructure, collaboration, payments, CBDCs, P27, and harmonisation. For an immersive look at the event's key takeaways, be sure to watch the NGN highlights video and discover why it has become one of the most anticipated events in the European financial services space.

Stay up to date with the core findings reported here to learn more about the best of Nordic innovation.

1240
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

5 h
Video
Next Gen Nordics 2023: Innovation at scale
FinextraTV
6 h
News
UK's cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back
Newsdesk
6 h
News
UK's cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back
Newsdesk
7 h
Company
Temenos announces 2023 Customer Awards
Temenos
8 h
News
EBAday 2023: headline speakers announced!
Newsdesk

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking DevOps Cloud Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Next Gen Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)