Reshaping Nordic Strategies: Exploring Opportunities & Potential Pivots post-P27

Anders Olofsson, Head of PaaS/SaaS, Tietoevry Payments, speaks at NextGen Nordics 2023 about how the P27 step-back affects financial institutions in the Nordic region, and what the implications are for the broader financial industry. He discusses the current opportunities for instant payments available to European banks, the strategies to effectively address them, and the evolution of overlay services and the value-added services layer.

