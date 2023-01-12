Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Sustainability strategies within Financial Institutions

Subramanian Kuppuswami, Global Head, Sustainable Banking, Finance & Investments, Tata Consultancy Services, speaks to FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. With the need for transparent ESG and climate disclosures increasing, Subramanian Kuppuswami addresses to what level Financial Institutions are incorporating ESG considerations into their mainstream decision-making. We get into how broader ecosystems play a role in achieving this transition and look at what shifts are happening in the move towards Digital Sustainable finance.

600
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /sustainable

2 h
Video
Sustainability strategies within Financial Institutions
FinextraTV
11 Jan
Company
Updraft and HomeServe join forces to help households manage energy bills
Updraft
05 Jan
News
Cryptocurrency mining and trading devastating the planet
Newsdesk
20 Dec
News
Santander pilots in-branch card recycling machines
Newsdesk
19 Dec
News
Klarna to provide shoppers with sustainability data for electronic goods
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Tata Consultancy Services

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)