Sustainability strategies within Financial Institutions

Subramanian Kuppuswami, Global Head, Sustainable Banking, Finance & Investments, Tata Consultancy Services, speaks to FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. With the need for transparent ESG and climate disclosures increasing, Subramanian Kuppuswami addresses to what level Financial Institutions are incorporating ESG considerations into their mainstream decision-making. We get into how broader ecosystems play a role in achieving this transition and look at what shifts are happening in the move towards Digital Sustainable finance.

