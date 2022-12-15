Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Democratising geospatial data: How do we get there?

FinextraTV speaks to Geopedia Labs, the winners of the inaugural SustainableFinance.Live Hackathon to discuss democratising geospatial data. We hear from Priyank Patwa, Sustainability Thought Leader, Amogh Borkar, Data Science leader and Grace Colverd, PhD student, The University of Cambridge about their plans for data democratisation and how it will be applied to real-time applications.

805
