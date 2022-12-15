Democratising geospatial data: How do we get there?

FinextraTV speaks to Geopedia Labs, the winners of the inaugural SustainableFinance.Live Hackathon to discuss democratising geospatial data. We hear from Priyank Patwa, Sustainability Thought Leader, Amogh Borkar, Data Science leader and Grace Colverd, PhD student, The University of Cambridge about their plans for data democratisation and how it will be applied to real-time applications.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.