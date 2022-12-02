Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How do Hackathons push Sustainable Finance forward?

Karan Jain, CEO NayaOne joins FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. With Sustainable Finance's requisite for transformational change, we grasp how Hackthons like the one ran at the day's event are responsible for facilitating prototype solutions. We understand how Hackathons are crucial to making green financial decisions, and how participants can access new open box thinking to push the industry forward.

6789
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

