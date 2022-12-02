How do Hackathons push Sustainable Finance forward?

Karan Jain, CEO NayaOne joins FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. With Sustainable Finance's requisite for transformational change, we grasp how Hackthons like the one ran at the day's event are responsible for facilitating prototype solutions. We understand how Hackathons are crucial to making green financial decisions, and how participants can access new open box thinking to push the industry forward.
