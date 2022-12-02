The transformation challenge at the forefront of sustainable finance

Gina Belle, CEO, Chôra joins FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. Zooming out to see the bigger picture in system transformation, Gina explains how financial services must transform themselves to be in better service of higher order system impact; including the use of non-financial leverage points and what tools are available to assist ESG in transforming the economic landscape to a more planet-friendly economy.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.