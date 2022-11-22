Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Infrastructure should never be an afterthought

Ramon Villareal, Chief Technologists Payments, Red Hat Global Financial Services joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Discussing the driving forces behind payment data, Villareal shines light onto what Financial institutions should be doing to develop their infrastructure to support real-time and high-availability payments, where to implement flexibility, and how technology-driven decisions should be prioritized to embrace data and its potential.

324
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

8 h
Video
Keeping up with financial transparency and inclusion
FinextraTV
8 h
Video
Keeping up with financial transparency and inclusion
FinextraTV
17 Nov
Video
Bridging domestic payment systems across borders
FinextraTV
17 Nov
Video
Bridging domestic payment systems across borders
FinextraTV
10 Nov
Video
Opportunities innovative technology opens up for Financial Institutions
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Red Hat

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Wholesale banking Cloud Retail banking DevOps Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)