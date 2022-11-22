Infrastructure should never be an afterthought

Ramon Villareal, Chief Technologists Payments, Red Hat Global Financial Services joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Discussing the driving forces behind payment data, Villareal shines light onto what Financial institutions should be doing to develop their infrastructure to support real-time and high-availability payments, where to implement flexibility, and how technology-driven decisions should be prioritized to embrace data and its potential.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.