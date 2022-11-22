Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Keeping up with financial transparency and inclusion

Leslie Bailey, Vice President of Financial Crime Compliance Strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, discussing their recent financial transparency and inclusion study, and expanding on how data sharing arrangements could support financial inclusion goals and offering FIs advice on KYC checks. Source: https://risk.lexisnexis.com/global/en/insights-resources/research/financial-transparency-and-inclusion

