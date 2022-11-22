Keeping up with financial transparency and inclusion

Leslie Bailey, Vice President of Financial Crime Compliance Strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, discussing their recent financial transparency and inclusion study, and expanding on how data sharing arrangements could support financial inclusion goals and offering FIs advice on KYC checks.
Source: https://risk.lexisnexis.com/global/en/insights-resources/research/financial-transparency-and-inclusion
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.