Data is the issue for Sustainable Finance, well we have an answer!

Darsha Shah, Sustainability Studio Director of Innovation, ElastaCloud and Oli Platt, Marketplace Product Manager, NayaOne describe why Sustainable Finance can help solve the Climate crisis but data is often spoken of as a barrier. Oli explains the many data resources you can access and take advantage of at the SF.Live hackathon on November 29th.

16 Nov
Company
Climate engagement fintech ecolytiq offers green banking product for free during COP27
ecolytic
15 Nov
News
NatWest releases carbon planner tool to help businesses reduce energy costs
Newsdesk
15 Nov
News
Barclays offers £2000 cash to customers who make energy-efficient home improvements
Newsdesk
14 Nov
Company
Northern Trust and EDS introduce ESG data aggregation tool
Equity Data Science
11 Nov
Company
LSEG and Mizuho join forces for sustainability
LSEG

