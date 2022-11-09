Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Pro-active approaches to managing KYC

Stella Clark, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Fenergo joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss their recent KYC Industry Trends report. Evaluating sustainable rises in markets, and their globalisation, Stella addresses how financial institutions are approaching challenges in KYC compliance and what answers are needed to overcome the challenges automation presents.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

