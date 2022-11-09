Pro-active approaches to managing KYC

Stella Clark, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Fenergo joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss their recent KYC Industry Trends report. Evaluating sustainable rises in markets, and their globalisation, Stella addresses how financial institutions are approaching challenges in KYC compliance and what answers are needed to overcome the challenges automation presents.
