Growing interest in CBDCs and the emergence of Regulated Liability Networks

Kelly Mathieson, Chief Client Experience Officer, Digital Asset and Marjan Delatinne, MD, Payments at SETL speak to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, offering insight into the growing interest in regulated liability networks for digital currencies, including CBDCs, and why this is an important initiative that banks need to start exploring for the future of cross-border payments.

1939
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

