How identity verification is the foundation for fintech's future

Michael Ramsbacker, Chief Product Officer, Trulioo joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, discussing how identity verification is fast becoming the foundation of the future of digital banking. Ramsbacker divulges how organizations should think about identity verification considering increasingly stricter regulations, how crypto exchanges can manage shifting compliance and regulatory requirements, and what is possible when companies can optimize their digital identity verification processes.

1961
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

