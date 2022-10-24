Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Tokenization in financial services

Valeria Zafar, Director, Capital Markets Sales, EMEA, Digital Asset and Georg Schneider, Director of Financial Engineering, Digital Asset join FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, assessing the current climate in tokenization and why we are seeing a similar rise in other FIs, including what is required technically from legacy systems and what is needed for market participants to realize the full benefits of tokenization.

