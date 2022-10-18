Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Cross-border payments and predictions

Damien Dugauquier, Chief Executive Officer, and Alain Raes, Chief Commercial Officer, of iPiD speak to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Talking about cross-border payments they explain iPiD’s stance on the problems that need addressing, strategies to overcome hurdles in cross-border payments and what lies ahead in the cross-border payment landscape.

9479
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

20 h
Video
The innovative UI design leading payment technology
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The changing role of KYC analysts and the need for better UBO data
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The evolution of the payment screening process with ISO20022
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The drive towards Central Bank Digitalized Currency
FinextraTV
24 Oct
Video
Tokenization in financial services
FinextraTV

Related Companies

iPiD

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Payments Markets Predictions Wholesale banking DevOps

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)