Cross-border payments and predictions

Damien Dugauquier, Chief Executive Officer, and Alain Raes, Chief Commercial Officer, of iPiD speak to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Talking about cross-border payments they explain iPiD’s stance on the problems that need addressing, strategies to overcome hurdles in cross-border payments and what lies ahead in the cross-border payment landscape.
