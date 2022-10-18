European payments reimagined - Broadridge and Hamburg Commercial Bank

Stephan Müller, General Manager and Country CEO, Broadridge Germany and Nico Frommholz, Director, Head of Payment Operations, Hamburg Commercial Bank join FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, providing their views on the challenges in payments driven by regulation and market change, how European banks can modernise to overcome these challenges and the benefits of ‘mutualisation’, a shared service model driving change in the European payments space.
