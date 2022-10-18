Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
European payments reimagined - Broadridge and Hamburg Commercial Bank

Stephan Müller, General Manager and Country CEO, Broadridge Germany and Nico Frommholz, Director, Head of Payment Operations, Hamburg Commercial Bank join FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, providing their views on the challenges in payments driven by regulation and market change, how European banks can modernise to overcome these challenges and the benefits of ‘mutualisation’, a shared service model driving change in the European payments space.

