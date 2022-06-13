EBAday 2022: A complete reimagining of the UK payments system

Andrew Hewitt, Director of Payment & Data Solutions, Enterprise Payments, FIS Global, speaks at EBAday 2022 in Vienna about the New Payments Architecture (NPA) in the UK, some of the key differences between the UK payment market infrastructures today and the NPA, how participants in the NPA make the most of the change, and what FIS Global's strategy is for NPA.
