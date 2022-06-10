EBAday 2022: Seizing growth opportunities within payments today

Sulabh Agarwal, Managing Director, Global Payments Lead, Accenture speaks at EBAday 2022 about how payments is primed to grow due to innovation, changing consumer behaviour, and a surge in payments fintech funding. We discuss how incumbent payments providers are struggling to capitalize on trends and innovations as rapidly as they’d like, and how can these challenges be met.
