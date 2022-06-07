Helping market players adopt the latest financial crime mitigation capabilities

Adam Gable Product Director, Financial Crime, Treasury & Risk, Temenos, speaks at TCF 2022 in London about Financial Crime Mitigation & Sanctions. We discuss the current geopolitical crisis and the burden on banks looking to protect themselves, their customers, and the financial system, whether challenger banks have the necessary capabilities & experience needed to meet new regulatory demands, and how Temenos is helping players in the market to adopt the latest Financial Crime Mitigation capabilities.

