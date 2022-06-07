Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Helping market players adopt the latest financial crime mitigation capabilities

Adam Gable Product Director, Financial Crime, Treasury & Risk, Temenos, speaks at TCF 2022 in London about Financial Crime Mitigation & Sanctions. We discuss the current geopolitical crisis and the burden on banks looking to protect themselves, their customers, and the financial system, whether challenger banks have the necessary capabilities & experience needed to meet new regulatory demands, and how Temenos is helping players in the market to adopt the latest Financial Crime Mitigation capabilities.

6680
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /regulation

17 Jun
News
Irish banks get green light for payments app
Newsdesk
17 Jun
News
Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers' phones to monitor messages - FT
Newsdesk
17 Jun
Company
Japan and Indonesia ink fintech cooperation pact
Financial Services Agency
16 Jun
News
UK to overhaul Consumer Credit Act
Newsdesk
16 Jun
Company
Mazepay receives payments licence from Danish FSA
Mazepay

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Security Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)