Staying ahead in a customer-centric era with Deutsche Bank

Dr Matthaeus Sielecki, Cash Management, Structuring, Americas, Deutsche Bank, speaks about entering the customer-centric era encouraged by digital transformation across the payments and banking landscape. We hear about the drivers behind this change, the needs of marketplaces, their buyers and sellers, and what makes financial services on digital marketplaces so complex.

6130
