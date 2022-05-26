Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard on how cross-border payments has evolved since the pandemic

Rasika Raina, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Transformation, Cross Border Services, Mastercard speaks in the lead up to EBAday 2022 about the evolution of cross-border payments. We discuss the major shift in payment behavior from consumers and businesses since the pandemic, how it changed the nature of cross-border payments, how the financial industry responded to these demands, and what needs to happen to make cross-border payments as fast and easy as domestic ones.

