What European PayTech holds for the digital payments space

In the lead-up to EBAday 2022, Eugenio Tornaghi, Head of International Markets, Nexi, about what the economic and financial community should expect from European PayTech in the digital payments area, which innovation trends will affect digital payments at a European level in the next years, and what the short term priorities will be for PayTech leaders.

You can still register to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.

