The customer engagement imperative: What banks can learn from the FinTech playbook

Gareth Wilson, UK Banking and Capital Markets business lead, Capgemini & Elias Ghanem, Vice President and Global Head of Capgemini Research Institute for Financial Services, reflect on the growth of digitalization across the industry and a shift in customer needs. They discuss the challenges banks are facing as a result, what they should be investing in and leveraging to tackle this challenge, and how they can use data and AI/ML technologies to create superior customer experiences that drive growth. They also reflect on how positioning the CMO as a customer strategist and chief engagement officer can further enhance growth opportunities.

