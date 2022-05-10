Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The customer engagement imperative: What banks can learn from the FinTech playbook

Gareth Wilson, UK Banking and Capital Markets business lead, Capgemini & Elias Ghanem, Vice President and Global Head of Capgemini Research Institute for Financial Services, reflect on the growth of digitalization across the industry and a shift in customer needs. They discuss the challenges banks are facing as a result, what they should be investing in and leveraging to tackle this challenge, and how they can use data and AI/ML technologies to create superior customer experiences that drive growth. They also reflect on how positioning the CMO as a customer strategist and chief engagement officer can further enhance growth opportunities.

