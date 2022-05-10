Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Live @ NextGen Nordics 2022 - Event Highlights

Setting the blueprint for payments innovation to help shape the future. Highlights from the NextGen Nordics 2022 event in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022, hosted by Finextra. Topics and latest trends in the Nordic payments ecosystem include the status of the P27 initiative, CBDCs, ESG goals, cross-border & real-time payments, liquidity management, the metaverse, and what is driving upcoming changes. Join us again next year for NextGen Nordics 2023.

731
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

16 m
News
Jaja wins digital credit card deal with Asda
Newsdesk
46 m
Video
Live @ NextGen Nordics 2022 - Event Highlights
FinextraTV
20 h
Company
EMVCo developing EMV contactless kernel specification
EMVCo
23 h
Company
COMO selects SAP Fioneer to enable real-time payments
COMO
06 May
Blog post
Business impact of automation on financial admin
Pierre Dutaret

Related Companies

Finextra P27 Nordic Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency Financial inclusion Sustainable Predictions Retail banking

Keywords

Next Gen Banking Nordic Payments Area – P27 ESGtech CBDC Cash management Metaverse

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)