Live @ NextGen Nordics 2022 - Event Highlights

Setting the blueprint for payments innovation to help shape the future. Highlights from the NextGen Nordics 2022 event in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022, hosted by Finextra. Topics and latest trends in the Nordic payments ecosystem include the status of the P27 initiative, CBDCs, ESG goals, cross-border & real-time payments, liquidity management, the metaverse, and what is driving upcoming changes. Join us again next year for NextGen Nordics 2023.

