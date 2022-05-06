Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Moving the sustainable conversation forward with Elastacloud

Richard Conway & Sandy May from Elastacloud discuss the EU's wider Sustainable Finance Strategy, and how EU taxonomy is helping to improve and standardise sustainability reporting. We learn more about Elastacloud’s Sustainability Studio, the role of natural capital assets within Elastacloud's operations, what plans they have in place to protect natural capital, and how they have collaborated with other external government bodies and other partners to move the sustainability conversation forward.

