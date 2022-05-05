Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Building impactful data solutions to utilise data science & AI

Sandy May, Head of Customer Success for Sustainability at Elastacloud speaks about their mission to build impactful data platform solutions that utilise data science & AI, whilst unlocking business intelligence and driving outcomes. We hear about the kinds of data they work with when it comes to ESG, the role of AI tools, and what financial market participants can do to make compliance and data collection easier.

438
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /sustainable

42 m
Video
Building impactful data solutions to utilise data science & AI
FinextraTV
03 May
Company
Tandem to offer green mortgage discounts
Tandem Bank
29 Apr
Video
LIVE @ NextGen Nordics: The road to achieving ESG goals with meaningful action
FinextraTV
29 Apr
News
BNY Mellon drives reduction in paper cheques with carbon-tracking tool
Newsdesk
29 Apr
News
Commerzbank refocuses innovation unit on sustainability
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Elastacloud

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)