Realising the benefits of digital transformation: Turning challenges into learnings

Richard Morgans, General Manager, UK & Ireland, Mambu speaks on FinextraTV about how digital innovations are shaping the future of banking. We hear about the top drivers for change and disruption in the banking space, the challenges associated with realising the benefits of digital transformation, how banks should respond with their business models, and the significance of embedded finance in the future of banking.

