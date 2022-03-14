Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Transforming private debt: Uniting the investor, the issuer & the underwriter

Nelson Chu, CEO of Percent, speaks on FinextraTV about where the industry is seeing the most demand and activity in the private credit space, the role technology is playing in the evolution and modernization of the lending and alternative investment industry, and digital solutions are transforming the way investors, borrowers, and underwriters are interacting in private credit transactions.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Percent

