Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Treeconomy seeding better monitoring technology into the voluntary carbon market

Harry Grocott CEO & Co-Founder and Robert Co-Founder of Treeconomy speak on FinextraTV post the Sustainable Finance. LIVE event about they are using satellites, sensors, AI and low carbon blockchain to help bring trust to Nature-based offsetting. They explain how the Dec 2021 Sustainable Finance Live helped them validate their understanding of the needs of the market.

652
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /sustainable

1 h
Opinion
The future of ESGtech: Goal 4 - Quality education
Madhvi Mavadiya
1 h
Opinion
The future of ESGtech: Goal 4 - Quality education
Paige McNamee
17 Dec
Video
SCOR Investment Partners’ three steps to identify the extra financial value within the supply chain
FinextraTV
17 Dec
Opinion
The future of ESGTech: Goal 3 - Good health and wellbeing
Níamh Curran
16 Dec
Opinion
The future of ESGtech: Goal 2 - Zero hunger
Madhvi Mavadiya

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)