Treeconomy seeding better monitoring technology into the voluntary carbon market

Harry Grocott CEO & Co-Founder and Robert Co-Founder of Treeconomy speak on FinextraTV post the Sustainable Finance. LIVE event about they are using satellites, sensors, AI and low carbon blockchain to help bring trust to Nature-based offsetting. They explain how the Dec 2021 Sustainable Finance Live helped them validate their understanding of the needs of the market.
