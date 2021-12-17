SCOR Investment Partners’ three steps to identify the extra financial value within the supply chain

Guillaume Levannier, Sustainable Investment Officer at SCOR Investment Partners, speaks on FinextraTV to explain how we can identify the correct and material KPIs to assess the extra financial value within the value chain, and how collaborating in the SustainableFinance.Live workshops helps him to improve SCOR Investment Partners’ data aggregation and harmonization approach.
