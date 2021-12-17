Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

SCOR Investment Partners’ three steps to identify the extra financial value within the supply chain

Guillaume Levannier, Sustainable Investment Officer at SCOR Investment Partners, speaks on FinextraTV to explain how we can identify the correct and material KPIs to assess the extra financial value within the value chain, and how collaborating in the SustainableFinance.Live workshops helps him to improve SCOR Investment Partners’ data aggregation and harmonization approach.

371
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /sustainable

7 h
Opinion
The future of ESGTech: Goal 3 - Good health and wellbeing
Níamh Curran
16 Dec
Opinion
The future of ESGtech: Goal 2 - Zero hunger
Madhvi Mavadiya
13 Dec
Opinion
Innovation in service: Supercharging Jersey’s sustainable finance offering
Hamish Monk
10 Dec
Company
Climate and expense management developer Sonya signs partnership with Doconomy
Doconomy
09 Dec
Company
ICE boosts climate and alternative data capabilities with risQ and Level 11 Analytic acquisitions
Intercontinental Exchange

Related Companies

Scor

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wealth management Markets Predictions Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

ESGtech Supply chain finance Big data Reference data Market data distribution Research/analysis Management information/decision support

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)