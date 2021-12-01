Why intimacy is the next hot topic in digital banking

Temenos’ Ahmed Khidhir highlights the need for an emotional connection within digital banking and explains that, just as banks are beginning to understand what makes millennials tick, Gen Z brings has brought an additional shift in customer behaviors and expectations. As a result, banks must deliver digital experiences with a human touch to stay relevant, creating an emotional connection with their customers.
